Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

A Game of Thrones actor is the latest celebrity to come down with the novel coronavirus.

Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju announced on Instagram that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

Hivju played the lovable and fearsome Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO drama, recently costarred in the comedy film Downhill, and is set to play a role in The Witcher season 2 (which has shut down production).

"Greetings from Norway!" Hivju wrote on Instagram. "Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health — I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."

The news comes on the heels of British star Idris Elba and American actor Tom Hanks revealing they're also positive for the virus (and are likewise said to be experiencing mild symptoms and doing well).

