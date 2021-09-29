The Ted Lasso Emmy winner confirmed she kept her signature prop from the HBO drama.

There's no shame in taking a keepsake to remember your work on one of the biggest television shows in history. For Game of Thrones actress Hannah Waddingham, that was the shame bell.

Waddingham came on The Kelly Clarkson Show after winning an Emmy for her performance on Ted Lasso, but the host also had to bring up her love for the star's Septa Unella, her character from Game of Thrones who marched Lena Headey's naked Cersei Lannister through the streets of King's Landing, waving a bell, and shouting "shame!"

There's actually a Shame Bell app out there so everyday Thrones fans can play with this moment, but Waddingham confirmed that she kept the real bell prop from the HBO drama.

"That's kind of messed up," Kelly Clarkson said.

"That's when you know your character is really dead, when they give you the hero thing. 'And thank you very much and goodbye,'" Waddingham said with a laugh.

"I feel like I've been very lucky that these huge shows have just gone 'come in and do this,'" she added.

Waddingham recently video chatted with Headey to discuss their scenes together on Thrones, including the "shame" march. "I think I was probably terrified about being semi-naked for two days in front of 6,000 people," Headey had said.

Game of Thrones Hannah Waddingham and Lena Headey in 'Game of Thrones' | Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO

The pair also discussed what they referred to as the "quite traumatic" wine-boarding sequence in which Cersei gets her vengeance on the Septa.

"People are always quite shocked that that actually did happen in reality and there was nothing CGI'd," Waddingham remarked. "One thing I've said a lot is that both of us were quite uncomfortable about it, but as with all these things, you know that they're not actually going to kill you so you just get on with it and do it."

