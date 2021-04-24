The legacy of Game of Thrones is long and full of spin-offs.

Here are all the Game of Thrones spin-offs in development

What is dead may never die on Game of Thrones.

HBO's juggernaut fantasy epic ended only two years ago (and officially turned 10-years-old this month), but there are already so many prequel spin-offs in development (or rumored to be in development) that we'll never truly be without the stories of Westeros, long after the Mother of Dragons' murderous rampage ended in the series finale. Spin-offs are coming, and while you nothing (Jon Snow) about them yet, we've got the details!

Here are all the Game of Thrones spin-offs that are currently in development and everything we know about them so far — because EW always pays it debts.

House of the Dragon

Since the first planned prequel series starring Naomi Watts (set 10,000 years before GOT) was not picked up by HBO, House of the Dragon will be GOT's first spin-off — and the only one currently, officially greenlit.

Set to launch next year, this prequel series tell the story of the Dance of the Dragons, the bloody House Targaryen civil war that took place hundreds of years before the beginning of GOT. Based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood about the full history of House Targaryen, this series will only focus on the Dance of Dragons war specifically. And while the war is over which Targaryen descendent will succeed King Viserys as head of House Targaryen after his death, the Dance of Dragons also features armies consisted of forces from Lannister, Stark, and other recognizable GOT houses.

House of the Dragon stars Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, a Kingsguard knight. Martin described the character of Cole on his blog: "He is a lover (or is he?), a seducer (or is he?), a betrayer (or is he?), a breaker of hearts and a maker of kings." Emma D'Arcy (Truth Seekers) will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) will play Queen Alicent Hightower, Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders) will play King Viserys I, Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor Who) will play Prince Daemon, Sonoya Mizuno (Devs) will play Mysaria, Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill) will play Ser Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time) will play Lord Corlys Velaryon aka the Sea Snake, and Eve Best (Nurse Jackie, The King's Speech) will play the Sea Snake's wife, Princess Rhaenya Velaryon aka "The Queen That Never Was."

Martin serves as a co-creator of the prequel, and while GOT writer and co-executive producer Bryan Cogman originally developed the concept for House of the Dragon, he exited the project and writer Ryan Condal (Colony) and director Miguel Sapochnik (who directed iconic GOT episodes like "Hardhome" and "The Long Night") will serve as showrunners instead. HBO boss Casey Bloys previously confirmed to EW that House of the Dragon began filming in April in England and the 10-episode first season will premiere in 2022.

9 Voyages

News broke in March that HBO is reportedly making three more spin-off series, with 9 Voyages (working title) the furthest along in development (representatives for HBO declined to comment).

This prequel would focus on Corlys Velaryon aka the Sea Snake, known as the greatest seafarer in the history of GOT's Seven Kingdoms. If that name sounds familiar to you, well, it should. As noted above, Steve Toussaint is playing that character in House of the Dragon. How will Toussaint pull double duty on both spin-offs, and how much overlap will there be? We'll have to wait to find out the answers to those questions, much like we keep on waiting for Martin to finish writing The Winds of Winter.

What we do know is that The Mentalist creator Bruno Heller — who was previously reported to be pitching GOT spin-off ideas to HBO like a prequel based on Robert's Rebellion aka the war for the Iron Throne mentioned all the time on the original series — is said to be developing 9 Voyages.

Nymeria series

Another project reportedly in development at HBO is set about 1,000 years before the events of GOT and would follow Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell who founded Dorne. Known as a true warrior, she was such an iconic figure in the world of GOT that two characters from the original series — one of the Sand Snakes Nymeria Sand (Jessica Henwick), as well as Arya's (Maisie Williams) direwolf — were named after her.

The working title of this prequel is 10,000 Ships, named after the military move in which Nymeria ordered all her ships to be burned after her army traveled from Essos to Dorne so turning back was not an option.

The Tales of Dunk and Egg

HBO is reportedly developing this prequel series based on Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas about iconic knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and his squire (Egg) — who is destined to become King Aegon V Targaryen. The Tales of Dunk and Egg is set 90 years before GOT.

Flea Bottom series

Another prequel reportedly in development is set in Flea Bottom, the King's Landing slum featured in the original series, where the poorest residents of the Westeros capital live.

Rumored animated series

This spin-off is most shrouded in secrecy, with no details about the plot, setting, or characters known or even rumored. But just think of what the producers can accomplish with animation after what GOT pulled off in live-action — the sky is the limit!

The legacy of Game of Thrones is long and full of spin-offs. Come back here as we keep this list updated as new developments are announced.

