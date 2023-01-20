"It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’"

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke can't bring herself to watch House of the Dragon: 'It's too weird'

No, Emilia Clarke has not watched House of the Dragon. In fact, she's been avoiding it.

The Game of Thrones alum, who played one of the only Targaryens in the hit fantasy drama from 2011-2019, explained why she can't bring herself to watch HBO's prequel series that's all about Targaryens.

"It's too weird," Clarke told Variety while at the Sundance Film Festival for her film The Pod Generation. "I'm so happy it's happening. I'm so over the moon [about] all the awards. Everyone who's made it," she said of the show.

The actress gave a shout out to Miguel Sapochnik, the co-showrunner on House of the Dragon season 1 who worked with Clarke directing some of the most beloved episodes of Thrones. (Sapochnik has since stepped down from showrunning duties on season 2 and beyond.)

"Love him. Brilliant. Wonderful," the actress said. "I just can't do it. It's so weird. It's so strange. It's kind of like someone saying, 'You want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? You want to go to that school reunion?' That's kind of how it feels. I'm avoiding it."

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen; House of the Dragon Season 1 - Episode 10 Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Emilia Clarke can't bring herself to watch 'House of the Dragon.' | Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO; Ollie Upton / HBO

Clarke was nominated four times at the Emmys for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen on the original show. House of the Dragon is already racking up its own recognition in the awards space. The prequel, set 200 years before the events of Thrones, won Best Drama Series at the Golden Globes.

Emma D'Arcy stars in the series as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the proclaimed heir to the Iron Throne back at a time when the Targaryen empire was at its height in Westeros. Upon the death of her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), years of plotting by the Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), finally bear fruit when he and his supporters steal the throne for his grandson and Rhaenyra's half-brother, Prince Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney).

The events — framed on House of the Dragon around Rhaenyra and her former childhood friend/current stepmother, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) — sparks a gruesome civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Series co-creator and now-sole showrunner Ryan Condal is busy at work cracking season 2, which multiple actors have signaled could start filming as early as March. An official date has not been confirmed.

