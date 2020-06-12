A few Game of Thrones actors are getting back together for D&D. And, no, we don't mean the nickname for Game of Thrones show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. We're talking about Dungeons & Dragons.

EW can exclusively reveal that Daniel Portman (Podrick), Gemma Whelan (Yara), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and Natalia Tena (Osha) will reunite for D&D Live 2020: Roll w/ Advantage, a star-studded series of virtual Dungeons & Dragons games put on to raise money for Red Nose Day.

The quest with the Game of Thrones stars will take place over video chat Saturday, June 20 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Kate Welch, game designer for D&D at Wizards of the Coast, will serve as Dungeon Master on a campaign that follows a group of heroes who "meet an unusual creature that sets them on a strange task. Seems simple enough — but in a realm legendary for its danger, all is not what it seems."

In a promo for the event, Tena, Rheon, and Portman tease a bit of the characters they're creating for the role-playing game. Rheon, for one, isn't using his ruthless Ramsay Bolton character on Game of Thrones as inspiration. "It's not all about brawl, man," he says. "You gotta think your way through problems. Not like Ramsay Bolton, probably. Not gonna be very useful."

“The games I run tend to be ridiculous and goofy, which are two words I wouldn’t apply to Game of Thrones, necessarily," Welsh writes to EW over email. "Super excited to see how these actors in particular let loose with the antics you typically find at a D&D table.”

A number of stars were already announced as participates in D&D Live 2020, which will be thrown from June 18-June 20. It begins with Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood, Daredevil) serving as Dungeon Master for a campaign with Amy Acker (Angel), Janina Gavankar (The Way Back), Matthew Lillard (Scream), and Sam Richardson (Veep) on the 18th. Another game will see Stranger Things star David Harbour, whose show often incorporates D&D influences, play opposite Legends of Tomorrow actor Brandon Routh. The current schedule is posted on the official D&D website.