Game of Thrones direwolf dog dies of cancer

Just because things aren't awful enough right now, an adorable dog from Game of Thrones has died.

Odin, who played Bran's direwolf puppy Summer in the 2011 series premiere of the HBO fantasy hit, has reportedly succumbed to cancer.

The 10-year-old Inuit dog was diagnosed with mouth cancer in November. Despite treatment efforts, Odin perished from the illness.

"Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning," Odin's owner William Mulhall, runs Direwolf Tours in Northern Ireland, announced Thursday. "We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalized in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Stark's Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1 . To everyone that was lucky enough to meet him and put a smile on your face please remember that moment. It’s an incredible piece of luck to have a pet you love so well become world-famous and touch so many people's hearts. He was always fond of the beach and his favorite treats which he had almost everyday before his passing ... the vets did everything they could to keep him going but he passed away in his sleep ... It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin led a life like no other dog."

Odin is survived by his brother Thor, who played Robb Stark's direwolf Grey Wind as a puppy. Mulhall's tour has taken fans to visit Thrones filming locations while accompanied by the two dogs from the show.

