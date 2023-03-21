Game of Thrones star Ciarán Hinds was 'put off' by the amount of sex on the show

The leader of the free folk thinks Game of Thrones was a bit too free with its sex scenes.

Ciarán Hinds, who appeared as King-Beyond-the-Wall Mance Rayder between seasons 3 and 5 of the HBO hit, said he didn't care for the amount of intimate scenes on the risqué drama. "I was rather put off by the amount of sexuality that was going on in it, because it was taking away from the actual political storytelling," Hinds told The Independent. "But that's business, I guess, from their perspective."

The Academy Award nominee also called the increase in intimacy coordinators on set "strange," citing a conversation he had with his actress daughter, Aoife Hinds, who worked closely with such coordinators while portraying the college girlfriend of Paul Mescal's Connell on romance series Normal People. "I was asking her [about intimacy coordinators] because it seems to me strange," the actor said.

Ciarán Hinds on 'Game of Thrones'

"I didn't come from that generation. Anything we had to create together, in scenes of a sexual nature, we just talked about it," Hinds added. "It's about how we tell the story together, so I didn't understand why intimacy coordinators were suddenly everywhere. As actors, you let your own spirits inform what you're doing. Aoife said, 'No, it was fantastic because your own emotional context was put on hold, and it became not quite balletic, but not your libido.'"

Hind's former GoT costar Sean Bean made headlines last year when he said intimacy coordinators "spoil the spontaneity" of sex scenes, prompting pushback from actresses like Emma Thompson and Rachel Zegler, who argued that coordinators create a safe space. "Spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe," Zegler said. "Wake up."

Amazon Prime Video announced this week that Hinds has signed on for season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in an undisclosed role, joining fellow GoT star Robert Aramayo, who played a young Ned Stark on the series. Fortunately for Hinds, the Rings of Power creators have said that there will be no Westeros-level sex scenes in Middle-earth.

