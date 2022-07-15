The prequel series co-creator explains how there will be some "shared imagery" with the original show.

No, that is not the Game of Thrones catspaw dagger in House of the Dragon

It looked, by all accounts, like Alicent was holding the Valyrian steel dagger once used by a certain catspaw assassin to kill a young Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) in the original drama. Was it, indeed, the same exact weapon?

While visiting the set of House of the Dragon in December, EW learned that, no, this is not the same dagger. It's meant more to be a recognizable visual link for fans of the Game of Thrones TV series.

Ryan Condal, who co-created House of the Dragon with George R.R. Martin and showruns it with Miguel Sapochnik, says "there's a ton of shared history here."

"There's gonna be a lot of linkage in terms of places you go and buildings you see," he continues. "That's 200 years before the original show. So there's gonna be a ton of shared imagery."

House of the Dragon Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower holds a familiar-looking Valyrian steel dagger on 'House of the Dragon.' | Credit: HBO Max

Condal applauds how eagle-eyed Thrones fans have proved to be with the House of the Dragon materials already released. (At the time of this interview, it was just the first teaser.)

"It's a line to walk in terms of things that you bring back from the original show and pass in a different way," he says. "I think that it's important to have connective tissue there to show people that it is the same world and history reflects on objects and cast of people and sigils as we move on down through time without it becoming too self-referential."

In terms of the Valyrian dagger held by Alicent in this trailer moment, Condal points to the scarcity of Valyrian steel, even at this time in history we find the characters of House of the Dragon. "It's a technology that doesn't exist anymore. Their blades are not made anew," he explains. "So all the Valyrian steel is a fixed number of assets in the world. Even in a time when Targaryens are in power, they themselves as Targaryens are not able to make Valyrian steel. So they're going to take care of it. So it's believable that something that did exist in the original show would've existed here, perhaps in a slightly different packaging."

House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones at a time when the Targaryen dynasty was at its height. The show plans to chronicle the events leading up to and during the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war that threatened to topple the once-great House Targaryen.

The Iron Throne is far more embellished in this time period than we saw it in Game of Thrones. Condal says there are also story reasons for that. "When you see our throne, it immediately communicates this is a time of great influence and wealth for the people that built this thing," he says.

Learn more about House of the Dragon, premiering on HBO this Aug. 21, in EW's cover story.

Related content: