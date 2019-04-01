WHEN HE DIED: Season 8, episode 3

HOW HE DIED: Arya Stark once again said “not today” to the God of Death, and she meant it, especially as she drove her Valyrian steel blade into the gut of the Night King.

MAISIE WILLIAMS ON DEFEATING DEATH: “It was so unbelievably exciting. But I immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn’t deserve it. The hardest thing is in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them. It has to be intelligently done because otherwise people are like, ‘Well, [the villain] couldn’t have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him.’ You gotta make it cool. And then I told my boyfriend and he was like, ‘Mmm, should be Jon though really, shouldn’t it?’… When we did the whole bit with Melisandre, I realized the whole scene with [the Red Woman] brings it back to everything I’ve been working for over these past 6 seasons — 4 if you think about it since [Arya] got to the House of Black and White.”

—Reporting by James Hibberd