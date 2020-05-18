Game of Thrones actress looks back on finale one year later: 'It feels a bit ungrateful'

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the airing of the Game of Thrones series finale and actress Carice van Houten has some retrospective thoughts.

In an interview with Insider, the actress who portrayed the sorceress Melisandre across seven seasons of the series said she "loved the ending," particularly Bran Stark being the surprising choice to rule the Seven — now Six — Kingdoms. "I loved the randomness and clumsiness of picking a king," she said. "That's why I loved the first season, the guy who actually was king [Robert Baratheon], didn't want to be king, so we already got a lesson in the beginning: 'Why are you striving for that sort of power when, obviously, it doesn't make you happy?'"

The actress also added that the blowback against the divisive final season "feels a bit ungrateful."

"The fact that some people were so disappointed is because everything before that was so good," she said. "You’ve had such great times and then yeah, you’re going to be disappointed because it’s not going to go exactly how you anticipated. Of course, you’re going to have all sorts of criticisms and I just thought it was a sign of how good the show was."

Van Houten added a fan petition trying to get showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss replaced with new writers to make a new final season seemed particularly harsh, calling it, "Beyond fandom. That's extremism. That's scary. Knowing the writers and knowing how f---ing great they are, they don’t deserve that."

