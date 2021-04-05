Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Game of Thrones is getting a monthlong 10th-anniversary celebration on HBO

It's been almost two years years since Game of Thrones went off the air, but April 17 marks the 10th anniversary of the epic fantasy show's original premiere. And HBO is celebrating in style with the Iron Anniversary, a month's worth of events to revisit the series, raise money for charity, and get fans ready for the coming spin-offs like House of the Dragon.

As of Monday, HBO Max has launched a new Game of Thrones Spotlight Page that highlights fan-favorite episodes, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and recommendations for other HBO Max offerings that viewers of the show might enjoy. For instance, those who identify most with House Stark and adventurous children with grand destinies are pointed towards His Dark Materials and Watchmen, while audiences who most enjoy the backstabbing and incestuous infighting of House Lannister are directed to Succession.

On April 10, HBO will launch the Game of Thrones #MaraThrone (get it?), airing all episodes of season 1 starting at 10 a.m. ET on HBO 2. After that, fans are challenged to complete a full series rewatch on their own using HBO Max. They'll be getting some major encouragement from the show's cast members, who will chime in over the following two weeks to encourage viewers to complete their marathons and also contribute to any of 10 charitable causes: Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, Conservation International, International Rescue Committee, UNICEF, FilmAid International, SameYou, Royal Mencap Society, National Urban League, and the Trevor Project.

At its peak, Game of Thrones was a truly colossal and global force in pop culture. Hundreds of people named their babies after Daenerys Targaryen, while others got married in Westeros-themed destination weddings. HBO plans to surprise three couples from the latter group with Game of Thrones-branded barrels of wine, custom chalices, and elaborate cakes designed in partnership with local bakeries to represent the houses of Targaryen, Stark, and Lannister.

Every fan will have access to a new array of tie-in products as well. Fabergé is putting out a new "Imperial egg" co-designed by Emmy-winning costume designer Michele Clapton that includes a miniature crown based on what Daenerys would have worn had she succeeded in securing the Iron Throne. Mikkeller is releasing a new range of beers inspired by the series, starting with the Iron Anniversary IPA. Funko is unveiling a new, "iron-textured" assortment of Game of Thrones figures, and if you would rather watch the show via disc than streaming, Game of Thrones: Complete Collection is now available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and select digital retailers.

As you can tell, there's a lot going on in this birthday celebration! But don't forget that EW is still the must-have companion to all things Westeros. You can revisit all of EW's Game of Thrones covers from over the years here, and read our comprehensive cover story about the making of season 8 here (there were 16 different covers for that one, if you forgot). All of EW's coverage of the final season, from episode recaps to postmortem interviews and analyses, can be found here.

If you prefer listening to reading, EW's Game of Thrones Weekly podcast features conversations between Westeros expert James Hibberd and EW critic Darren Franich discussing the last several seasons of the show, episode by episode. Its archive is available on Spotify, Apple, and wherever else podcasts are found.

