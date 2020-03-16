FX delays Fargo season 4 starring Chris Rock due to coronavirus shutdown

Image zoom FARGO Chris Rock as Loy Cannon

Uff da.

FX has postponed Fargo season 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The long-awaited new season starring Chris Rock will no longer premiere on Sunday, April 19.

Fargo has been filming in Chicago for several months, but some episodes were still left to complete when its production shut down last week.

The shutdown means if FX premiered Fargo as originally planned, there's a very probable chance that not all the episodes would air consecutively. Rather than risk having to air part of the season this spring and then the rest, well, sometime later, FX has decided to delay the show.

Given the lag time between production and air, the shutdown of scripted programming could start impacting broadcast network schedules in about six weeks. Unscripted shows, such as late-night talk shows, have gone on hiatus. Also, several tentpole films originally planned for spring (No Time to Die, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, F9) have had their release dates pushed back.

Related content: