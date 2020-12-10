FX announces Alien TV series from Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley

FX has confirmed an Alien TV series is on the way from Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley . The show will be the first Alien story set on Earth, and is described as "a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future." FX chairman John Landgraf pitched the series as combining the horror sensibilities of 1979's Alien and the action-oriented approach of 1986's sequel Aliens.

An Alien series involving Hawley had been rumored for some time, but was never officially confirmed. In September, Hawley described his pitch for the show to Observer: "As I did with Legion, the exercise is: Let's take the superhero stuff out of the show and see if it's still a great show. What's the show about? Let's take the alien out of the show. What's the show about? What are the themes, who are the characters and what is the human drama? Then we drop the aliens back in and we go, 'This is great. Not only is there great human drama, but there's aliens!'"