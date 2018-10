To celebrate fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

For the second season of Future Man, which EW can exclusively reveal will drop Jan. 11 on Hulu, the show is going back to the future. “The first season was about two people coming from a horrible future and trying to prevent those events from happening through some time-travel antics,” says co-creator Kyle Hunter. “This season is about how our three main characters, who return to this future 2162 — they’re forced to live with the consequences of all their missions in the past.” First things first, that will involve telling us how Wolf (Derek Wilson) and Tiger (Eliza Coupe) get Josh (Josh Hutcherson) back to their future timeline. Click through for more exclusive images from season 2.