During Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience telecast, you might've noticed a few ads sprinkled throughout that fit in a bit too perfectly with the classic Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes episodes. Turns out they were products of Live's exec producer and host Jimmy Kimmel, Ryan Reynolds, and their respective production companies, Kimmelot and Maximum Effort.
"I took a DNA test recently and it turns out 20% of my body is comprised of 1980s nostalgia," Reynolds told PEOPLE. "In fact, I almost appeared as Max Headroom. Seriously."
The mind reels at what could've been had Ryan Reynolds have gone full computer-generated TV host. But what we did get was a heaping helping of retro ads starring Alfonso Ribeiro, Jennifer Beals, Bob Vila, and David Leisure.
But which of these fauxmmercials was the funniest? Let's count 'em down!
6. This is your brain on Kraft singles
Alfonso Ribeiro is a dad on a mission to make a grilled cheese in a send-up of those "This is your brain on drugs" commercials. What's really trippy, however, is that it then turns into an ad for a singles hotline complete with a phone number. Did anyone try calling it? And if so, what's the cheese tea?
5. America, the gin-iful
Reynolds narrated this spot for his own line of booze, and while he's all for a good American spirit, he warns that vodka "leaves you cold and bitter and metabolically a communist...probably."
4. Nothing comes between me and my Oscar Mayer
Ribeiro pays tribute to the iconic, if problematic, Calvin Klein Jeans ad from 1981 starring Brooke Shields. Double entendres remain firmly in tact.
3. The Wait of the World
"Like ketchup through the bottle, this is The Wait of the World." Alfonso Ribeiro and Jennifer Beals star in this spoof of Days of Our Lives and let's just say their long-awaited revelations live up to the ad's soap opera roots.
2. An ABC AfterKool Special
The Kool Aid Man is gonna Kool Aid, and that usually means devastating property damage. Enter handyman legend Bob Vila and suddenly we're in an AfterKool Special about self-care. Oh yeah.
