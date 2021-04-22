Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

New ATLA Funko Pops also include Ozai, Mai, and Ty Lee, plus pins of the original Team Avatar.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Streaming Options

Say hello to new Team Avatar and Fire Nation members — at least their Funko Pop versions. The company unveiled a number of Avatar: The Last Airbender figurines Wednesday, which can join fans' existing collection of Avatarverse Funkos.

First, there's the new Aang All Elements Funko, which depicts the airbender in his glowing Avatar State with water, earth, fire, and air powers simultaneously unlocked. While the other new ATLA Pops stand at a little under 4 inches tall, Aang All Elements boasts a 6-inch height.

Avatar The Last Airbender Credit: Funko

Next, meet the Suki Funko, a figurine of the badass Kyoshi warrior who helps Aang, Katara, and Sokka in their mission to defeat the Fire Nation and bring balance to the world.

Avatar The Last Airbender Credit: Funko

Ty Lee, the formidable Fire Nation acrobat, also gets her own Funko Pop.

Avatar The Last Airbender Credit: Funko

Her Funko is joined by two other Fire Nation fighters. There's the Fire Lord Ozai Funko, fittingly surrounded by flames, and an Admiral Zhao Funko.

Avatar The Last Airbender Credit: Funko

Also included in this new release are Funko Pop pins of the original Team Avatar: Katara, Sokka, Appa, and Aang (who's available in regular and Avatar State designs).

You can pre-order all of these new Funko products now. The pins will be released May 15, while the figurines will be released July 23. Funko is also releasing a figure of Mai with her knives, exclusively on Books-a-Million. The stoic Fire Nation character is Ty Lee's best friend and Zuko's love interest.

Avatar The Last Airbender Credit: Funko

Current Avatarverse Funkos include all the Team Avatar members plus Iroh, and even Azula and the cabbage merchant (though the last two will run you a pretty penny). Funko also offers figurines of The Legend of Korra characters, like its titular heroine, as well as Asami, Mako, and Amon.

Streaming Options

Related content: