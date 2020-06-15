Funko is releasing giant figurines from The Mandalorian — including Baby Yoda
We repeat, a giant Baby Yoda.
The Mandalorian
- TV Show
- Disney+
Another day, another Baby Yoda figurine drop.
Funko, the brand behind your favorite commemorative pop culture figurines, is back with even more merchandise for the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. This time, it’s a supersized 10-inch figurine of the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) holding the Child, as well as another of Baby Yoda itself.
The giant Pop! figurines are now available for pre-order on Amazon, where they will be released on June 20 and September 30. They come after Funko released t-shirts of Baby Yoda back in January, which included colorful (and adorable) tees of the Child.
Interest in Baby Yoda first skyrocketed after it was revealed that the mysterious “package” the Mandalorian had to transport was actually a child of the same species as Star Wars’ Master Yoda. Despite the show having premiered seven months ago now, Baby Yoda’s popularity has not waned, with its related merchandise consistently remaining best-sellers on Amazon.
These new figurines aren’t the only Mandalorian-related news on the horizon, though: The show itself returns for a second season this fall, with new cast members such as Timothy Olyphant coming onboard. But before season two drops, you can pre-order Funko’s 10-inch figurines of Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian below, and (re)watch season one at Disney+ now.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian — 10-inch Chrome Mandalorian with The Child, $29.96 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com or $34.99 at gamestop.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian — The Child, 10-inch Super Sized Pop!, $39.99 at amazon.com or bestbuy.com
Related content:
The Mandalorian
The live-action Star Wars series follows a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|creator
|
|network
|
Comments