Fuller House finally addresses why Lori Loughlin's Aunt Becky is gone

Soon after Lori Loughlin tried to close the book on her college admissions scandal by pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, Fuller House fans got their answer as to how the Netflix revival she starred in would end without Aunt Becky. Netflix dropped the last batch of episodes of the show's final season on Tuesday, and she's far away from the Bay Area.

In the episode titled "Be Yourself, Free Yourself," Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) is seen in a pickle of his own when he tries to turn a playdate into an investigation as to who bit his daughter Pamela.

"You don't think you should run this by Aunt Becky first?" D.J. (Candace Cameron Buree) asked.

"Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother," Jesse said. "I don't want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this."

The explanation for Loughlin's Fuller House character's absence is reminiscent of how her character's exit was explained on Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart. The frontier drama also noted that her character (Abigail) was headed eastward to take care of her mother.

“It’s been a week since Abigail got word that her mother had taken ill back East," another character narrated. "True to her nature, Abigail wasted no time in rushing off to care for her.”

The Fuller House cast wrapped filming last November and bid adieu to the Full House-a-verse by sharing sentimental social media posts looking back on their time on both iterations of the show. Full House originally ran from 1987 to 1995, centering around Bob Saget's Danny Tanner taking care of his three daughters after his wife's death.

