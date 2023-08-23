"The Full House family is so happy for them," Barber said.

Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber are sending their warm congratulations to former castmate Ashley Olsen on her, ahem, full house.

On the latest episode of the duo's Full House recap podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos, Sweetin and Barber took some time to address the news that their costar on the beloved '90s sitcom recently welcomed her first child with husband Louis Eisner.

"I just heard this this morning that Ashley Olsen had a baby!" said Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on Full House and the revival series Fuller House. "That blows my mind."

"The baby had a baby!" Sweetin said of Olsen, who famously shared the role of the youngest Tanner child, Michelle, with twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen. Sweetin played Michelle's older sister Stephanie.

"I'm sorry, I know she's not a baby," Sweetin clarified. "She's a 37-year-old woman, I realize that. But it's like when the youngest member of your family has a kid. It's like, 'Ah, it's happening!'"

She added, "I'm sure they'll keep it private for sure, as they do, but I want to wish them well and congratulations! Welcome to motherhood!"

"The Full House family is so happy for them," Barber concluded.

News emerged last week that Olsen had privately given birth a few months ago in New York. The baby, a boy named Otto, is the first for the fashion mogul and former child star and her artist husband (who also happens to be the son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner), according to PEOPLE.

The move to keep things private is in line with how Olsen and Eisner have conducted their relationship thus far. The couple have been linked since 2017 and wed in 2022, though they have not talked about their relationship in the press and have maintained a low profile.

