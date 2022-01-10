"One of the best human beings I've ever known in my life."

One of TV's favorite dads, Bob Saget, died Jan. 9 at age 65. Reactions were swift in remembering the comedian as one of the nicest and funniest people in Hollywood, with Saget's Full House costars expressing their shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Bob Saget Full House Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

News of the passing of one of America's favorite TV dads spread quickly, and the TV family he was the patriarch of shared in mourning the late comedian.

In a statement to EW, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said:

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

Bure, who played eldest daughter D.J. Tanner, admitted she didn't "know what to say" following the death of the man who had played her dad on not only the original Full House but on the Netflix reboot Fuller House.

Stamos, who had a long, loving friendship with Saget, said he was in "complete and utter shock" and shared that he will "never have another friend like him."

Coulier expressed his love for the late actor and comedian, calling him his "forever brother" in a tweet.

Warner Bros. Television, which produced Full House, released a statement to EW following the news of Saget's death:

"Warner Bros. Television mourns the tragic loss of our dear friend Bob Saget. Bob was a father figure to many worldwide in his role as Danny Tanner on Full House. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and fans."

