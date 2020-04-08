Full House cast gives show's opening credits a quarantine makeover

Image zoom Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives

It's been almost 25 years since Full House went off the air, but it's still proving to be a source of joy after all this time.

In a clip originally posted on TikTok as part of the video-sharing platform's Full House challenge, most of the original cast and series creator Jeff Franklin recreate the sitcom's iconic opening title sequence — with a quarantine-inspired twist.

The video is set to the show's theme song, "Everywhere You Go," and flashes a new title: Full Quarantine. Then, one by one, the cast — including John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber — and Franklin take turns performing various quarantine-approved activities from their homes.

The clip ends the same way the real credits did, but with the words "Stay safe and stay home — unlike Full House, this will all go away" superimposed on the screen.

Bure also posted the adorable clip on her Instagram account Wednesday, writing, "Full Quarantine. Stay Home. Stay Safe. Unlike Full House, this will go away."

Noticeably absent from the project is Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on the show. The actress has kept a low profile since being charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in the college admissions scandal alongside her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. The two, who await trial, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

