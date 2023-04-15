FuboTV vs. Sling TV: Which one makes sense for your household?
With so many streaming services on the market, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. FuboTV and Sling TV are two such options, as they both offer a viable alternative to cable.
Where FuboTV and Sling TV differ is in both their cost and offerings. Priced higher, FuboTV has more channels in each of its plans. If I were to spend a Saturday in front of the TV flipping between local news, sports, home improvement shows, and movies, FuboTV would be my best bet. Sling TV has much more limited options, and its base plan asks users to make decisions about which channels they prefer. Do I want to access ESPN? Or do I want to catch up on celebrity gossip with E!? Thus, Sling TV is a great bet for someone who has more specific television viewing needs, and the limited options come at a significant discount. (Prices reflected in this piece are based on New York zip codes.) Let's take a deeper dive into each.
FuboTV vs. Sling TV
|
Key specs
|
FuboTV
|
Sling TV
|
Price
|
Pro Plan: $74.99 per month
Elite Plan: $84.99 per month
Premier Plan: $94.99 per month
Latino Plan: $24.99 for the first month; $32.99 per month after that
|
Orange: $20 for the first month; $40 per month after that
Blue: $22.50 for the first month; $45 per month after that
Orange & Blue: $30 for the first month; $60 per month after that
|
No. of add-ons
|
15, as well as 7 individual channels
|
11, as well as 45+ individual channels
|
Free trial?
|
Yes
|
No
|
DVR storage
|
1,000 hours in the English packages; 250 hours in the Latino package
|
50 hours
|
No. of simultaneous streams
|
3, with the option to add on up to 13
|
1–4, depending on the plan you choose
|
Local channels?
|
Yes
|
Yes, but limited to Fox and NBC
|
On-demand TV shows & movies?
|
Yes
|
Yes
Pros & cons
|
Service
|
FuboTV
|
Sling TV
|
Pros
|
* The base package offers a robust channel lineup
* All packages come with local channels and most regional sports networks
* Available in over 200 local markets
* Free seven-day trial
|
* Two base plans priced at under $50 per month
* Bundles encourage customization
* The 48 base channels cover a wide array of genres
* Sling Free provides additional programming at no extra cost
|
Cons
|
* No HBO Max
* Limited individual channel add-ons
* Slightly more expensive base price than some competitors
|
* No HBO Max
* No free trial
* Limited local channels that require an HD antenna
Cost of FuboTV and Sling TV
FuboTV offers four packages: three English language options and one Spanish option. The Pro plan is $74.99 per month and includes 152 channels; the Elite plan is $84.99 per month and includes 217 channels; and the Premier plan is $94.99 per month and includes 226 channels. All three English packages include 1,000 DVR hours, as well as a one-week free trial. The Elite and Ultimate plans also have the option to watch in 4K, and the Premier plan distinguishes itself by offering NFL Network and Showtime. FuboTV's Latino package is currently offered at $32.99 per month (new users get $8 off the first month for $24.99), and it includes 48 channels and 250 DVR hours, as well as a one-week free trial.
Sling TV has three different plan options: Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue. All three plans are currently offered at half off for the first month, with plan prices ranging from $40 to $60. The Orange plan is $40 per month, Blue is $45 per month, and the Orange & Blue plan is $60 per month. Though some of the channel offerings in each plan overlap, Orange is best for NCAA football fans and families; and Blue is best for pro football fans and news aficionados.
FuboTV free trial
FuboTV has a seven-day free trial that I could cancel at any time. The free trial allowed me to try out my preferred service tier among Pro, Elite, Ultimate, or Latino and enjoy all the offerings of that package. A card is required to sign up for the free trial, though, so if you don't cancel in time, you will be charged for the subscription.
Unlike FuboTV, Sling TV does not have a free trial. However, Sling offers Sling Freestream, which does not require a credit card to access. Read more details about Sling Free below!
Channels: FuboTV vs. Sling TV
Sling TV's two base plans — the Blue plan and the Orange plan — offer many of the same options in core categories (entertainment, sports, and news), as well as proprietary channels. Channels like AMC, CNN, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime, Nick Jr., TBS, and TNT are included in both plans.
With 31 channels, Sling Orange distinguishes itself by including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, which Blue does not have. Of Sling Blue's 42 total channels, Discovery Channel, E!, Fox Sports 1, Fox News, National Geographic, and MSNBC are some of the few that are exclusive to the package.
Sling Orange is advertised as best for sports fans and families, while Sling Blue is cited as best for news and entertainment viewers. However, each plan includes some sports coverage that is not in the other. Subscribers who truly want a well-rounded lineup of channels should consider the Orange & Blue package, which includes all 48 total channels.
All of FuboTV's plans include a base of 152 channels, and the higher-tiered options come with add-ons. Base channels include ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and Telemundo, as well as their local affiliates; and lifestyle and sports channels like HGTV, Comedy Central, MTV, TLC, the ACC Network, and Big 10 Network. The Elite plan features 217 channels, as it includes FuboTV's Extra and News Plus packages, which give users access to such channels as ESPNU, Magnolia Network, MLB Network, Outside, BBC World News, and Cheddar.
The Premier plan builds on the Elite offerings to also include Showtime and the Sports Plus package. Some of the more mainstream channels in the Sports Plus bundle overlap with the channels in the Extra bundle, so the Premier plan is best for people who will make use of Showtime, or who have a very niche sports interest.
Do FuboTV and Sling TV have local channels?
Both FuboTV and Sling TV allowed me to stream local channels, but FuboTV's offerings in the local arena are much more robust.
All four of FuboTV's monthly plans come with local programming in just over 200 markets, with many showcasing ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and CW affiliates. You can view a full listing of available markets here. FuboTV also comes with access to TV Everywhere apps, meaning that I can view programming and channels that may not be available on FuboTV. It was easy to test out: I downloaded the app, selected FuboTV as the service provider, and then logged in with my credentials. FuboTV also has a robust selection of regional sports networks covering most areas of the U.S., with one notable exception — viewers in Colorado cannot watch AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is home to the Colorado Rockies. As I live in New York, I am happy to share that I'll be able to watch the Mets on SNY.
Sling TV's local coverage is a bit more limited. Only two of Sling's plans, the Blue and the Orange & Blue, have local channels. Even then, the programming is limited to Fox and ABC affiliates. Users can access ABC, CBS, CW, PBS, Telemundo, and Univision affiliates, but only with an HD antenna.
Bundles and add-ons
Both FuboTV and Sling TV offer a variety of add-ons to customize the viewing experience.
FuboTV's packages are priced in a way that includes add-ons. The base plan (Pro) includes 152 channels. The Elite plan includes the same channels, as well as Fubo Extra and News Plus; and the Premier plan builds off of the Elite plan to also include Sports Plus and Showtime. All of the add-ons are also available to purchase individually. For example, I could purchase Pro and add Sports Plus with NFL RedZone for an additional $10.99 per month.
Overall, the packages encompass an extremely robust lineup of channels across a variety of genres. The Fubo Extra package is among the most comprehensive; for $7.99 per month, users can access movies, news, sports, cooking, music, and home channels. Sports fans can also ensure they'll be able to watch their favorite teams by picking the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone, International Sports Plus, NBA League Pass, or Sports Lite packages — or all of them! In addition to channels, FuboTV features upgrades, like additional Cloud DVR space and more simultaneous streaming.
Sling TV also offers both packages and individual channels as add-ons. Like FuboTV, the packages are bundled based on category and are priced at $6 per month, with the exception of the Sports Extra package, which is $11 per month. The other packages include Comedy Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Hollywood Extra, and Heartland Extra. The channels available in each package differ depending on whether you're adding onto a Blue plan or an Orange plan, but overall they're set up so that they include mainstream channels and niche channels as well.
Sling offers the option to save by bundling the packages together. For $21 per month (the equivalent of just over a 50 percent discount), the Total TV Deal includes all seven Extra packages, as well as DVR Plus, for up to 200 hours of storage. The 4 Extras Deal includes Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, and Comedy Extra for $13 per month. Price-wise, this means that two Extras are essentially free. Sling also has occasional promotional offers.
Sling TV and FuboTV also offer the option to purchase a limited number of individual networks. Both are compatible with Showtime, Starz, and MGM+, but HBO Max is not available on either.
How can I watch Sling TV for free?
Sling Free is open to anyone — I didn't even need to input a credit card. With 100 live TV channels and 40,000 programs available on-demand, Sling Free has a vast library that includes news, entertainment, sports, food, home, travel, international, and Latino options. However, the availability of mainstream programs is nowhere near as comprehensive as Sling TV's paid version. Popular channels include ABC News, CBS News, TBS, TNT, and AMC, but Sling Free is best for people who have more specific interests. Thus, if the Walking Dead Universe or the Elvis Presley Channel is up your alley, then Sling Free could be perfect for you.
How does Hulu + Live TV compare?
At $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is priced similarly to FuboTV, but its offerings differ slightly. FuboTV's base plan has 152 channels, whereas Hulu + Live TV offers just 85. Where Hulu + distinguished itself, however, is in its extensive library that includes original programming. I can laugh at The Mindy Project or take in a true crime drama like The Girl From Plainville only on Hulu. Hulu also includes Disney+ and ESPN+, meaning that sports fans and young families — or the young at heart — could see Hulu as their best option. Unlike Sling or FuboTV, Hulu allows me to purchase HBO Max as an add-on.
Final thoughts: FuboTV vs. Sling TV
Although I like Sling TV's lower price point, overall FuboTV offers a better viewing experience at only a slightly higher cost. With 152 channels in just the base Pro plan, FuboTV ensures that I'll never be starved for content. The channels span a variety of genres, from lifestyle to sports, guaranteeing that I'll be able to watch all of my favorite shows. As someone who enjoys both local news and cheering for my hometown sports teams, FuboTV's local programming gives it the edge over Sling TV for me.
While Sling TV showcases many popular channels, I had to make pretty tough trade-offs in available content when picking the Orange plan or the Blue plan; and the combined Orange & Blue plan features just 48 channels. Because a majority of the add-ons are offered as a part of a package, Sling TV also does not allow for much customization by channel. However, it's hard to beat cutting the cord for just $40 per month. Overall, Sling TV is best for someone who's seeking a more basic viewing experience or is particularly attached to the more limited programming in either package.
Methodology
In order to provide thorough and unbiased reviews, our writers test each of the streaming services highlighted. When possible, we try out the platforms using a free trial, but will pay for a subscription if a trial period is not offered.
Comparing each service to its competitors is an important part of the research process and allows us to help readers make the smartest buying decisions. Our research team collected data on more than 40 different streamers' platform features, prices, available channels, and more.
