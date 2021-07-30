What WERE they feeding Smelly Cat? Even the stars of Friends still want to know

We certainly learned a lot of Friends secrets at the cast's recent HBO Max reunion, but one lingering question still remains.

"I just have one question," Courteney Cox wrote at the end of a birthday Instagram post dedicated to costar Lisa Kudrow, who turned 58 on Friday. "Did you ever find out what they were feeding smelly cat?"

As fans of the show undoubtedly recall, having every lyric down pat (down cat?), Phoebe Buffay (Kudrow's character) penned an ode to an odorous feline she'd encountered, offering the animal some sympathy for its stinky plight. "Smelly Cat, Smelly Cat, what are they feeding you? Smelly Cat, Smelly Cat, it's not your fault…" Phoebe sang.

Lisa Kudrow Lisa Kudrow on 'Friends' | Credit: NBCU

Sadly, though, in her reply to Cox's Instagram on Friday, Kudrow was unable to offer any insight into what the furry feline had consumed, despite her deep knowledge on the subject matter.

"You see… THAT IS THE QUESTION!" Kudrow wrote back, adding, "Love you my Courteney."

Fans will recall, Phoebe also recorded a full music video for the song where she heard her voice for the first time, and realized she was actually a pretty good singer? (See the clip below)

Despite "Smelly Cat" being her character's signature song, when it came time to perform it again (with Lady Gaga!) during this summer's reunion special, Kudrow actually forgot how.

"I was really nervous when I first heard that [it was going to be a duet]. And then I prepared. I realized I had to learn 'Smelly Cat' again. I tuned my guitar and realized I don't know the chords," Kudrow admitted during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Thankfully, the "Cat" came back to her with the click of a mouse.

"I Googled it. All the chords were there for Smelly Cat!" Kudrow revealed to Ellen DeGeneres. "So thank you world, for posting the chords."

