'Friends' stars sing the show's iconic theme song on Carpool Karaoke

The cast joined James Corden for a rousing rendition of "I'll Be There for You."

The only thing from Friends that's more famous than Central Perk or the purple apartment door is its theme song. Which, of course, means that James Corden, who hosted the much-anticipated Friends reunion on HBO Max, had to enlist the cast for some Carpool Karaoke.

In a new clip released from the special, Corden drives through the Warner Bros. studio lot on a golf cart on the way to Stage 24, and then stops to scoop up Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer for a "hitchhiking" adventure.

You know what happens next: Since they're all in a vehicle together, Corden asks the gang if they'd listen to some music. The Friends hit theme song, "I'll Be There for You," by the pop duo the Rembrandts, starts. And then everyone joins in, with Aniston doing all the handclaps right on cue and gleefully yelling out, "Oh my god, we're harmonizing!" when the chorus hits.

"I've always wanted to do Carpool Karaoke!" Cox shouts at the end of the song, while Aniston and Perry share a hug.

James Corden Visits the Cast at the 'Friends' Reunion James Corden and the cast of 'Friends' doing Carpool Karaoke | Credit: CBS

The cast, who had been filming for a day and a half, later reflect on all the feels that flooded over them when they returned to the set. "Walking onto set for the first time was a bit of jarring... We didn't expect it to hit as hard as it hit us, I think," Aniston tells Corden.

"It was really meaningful and emotional to be on the set, and then to finally be in the same room together after all this time was really kind of beautiful," adds Schwimmer.

After belting out the sitcom's theme song, the cast and Corden head to Central Perk to share their memories of filming and bonding over the course of the show, which ran for 10 seasons. Corden then asks them to play a game called "The Best Friend Test," in which they have to point to the person they think is the answer to questions like "who broke character the most while filming?" and "who was the best dancer?" (Lisa Kudrow gets the unanimous vote for breaking character the most, which she gamely owns up to.)

"These five people right here mean the world to me," Perry tells Corden.

Watch the clip above. The Friends reunion is streaming now on HBO Max.