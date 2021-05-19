Friends stars reveal which mementos they stole from the original set

Find out who still wears another character's dress and what props the stars used as gag gifts for each other.

The Friends cast has finally reunited. In a new PEOPLE cover story ahead of the much-anticipated HBO Max reunion special, the stars reminisce about their years on one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. In addition to their vivid memories of the experience, some of them also took physical mementos from the set way back when.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel and created one of the most iconic hairstyles of the '90s, told PEOPLE she took one of the dresses belonging to Courteney Cox's character Monica: "I went into her line of clothes and I pulled it out, and I still have it and wear to this day. It has tiny little flowers with a black lace V-neck and a little cap sleeve with a little slight ruffle of black lace."

Cox, by contrast, said that she is "not a person that collects things. And then I regret." But never say never: "I'm actually going to steal something tonight."

Lisa Kudrow took Phoebe's rings and ended up wearing them to the reunion. Matthew Perry nabbed a cookie jar with a clock face on it to later give to Kudrow as a present, "because she at one point looked at it and thought it was a real clock." In a similar spirit, Matt LeBlanc took an "I Love Friends" license plate frame that he subsequently put on David Schwimmer's car. For his part, Schwimmer said, "I just stole a little 'Professor Geller' placard from my office at the museum. That and the couch, but that's it."

Read the full PEOPLE story here. Friends: The Reunion hits HBO Max on May 27.