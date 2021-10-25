Friends Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Friends cast has lost one of their own. James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on all 10 seasons of the beloved sitcom, died on Sunday morning at age 59 after a battle with prostate cancer. In the wake of the sad news, many of Tyler's former Friends costars paid tribute on social media.

The cast had recently connected with Tyler for the Friends reunion special on HBO Max. Though his sickness prevented him from showing up in person, Tyler still made a virtual appearance.

James Michael Tyler; David Schwimmer James Michael Tyler and David Schwimmer on "Friends." | Credit: Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank

"Friends would not have been the same without you," Jennifer Aniston wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed."

Aniston posted the tribute alongside the Friends finale scene of Gunther confessing his love for Rachel. Rachel gives an especially resonant response: "Whenever I'm in a cafe having coffee, or see a man with hair brighter than the sun, I'll think of you."

David Schwimmer wrote, "James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen.

You will be missed, buddy."

Courteney Cox thanked Tyler for his gratitude and humility. "The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you," she wrote on Instagram. "Rest in peace, James."

Lisa Kudrow said, "James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all."

Matt LeBlanc posted a photo of Gunther with Joey and wrote, "We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend."

