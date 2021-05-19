Watch the Friends cast reunite in first trailer for HBO Max special
Could we be anymore excited?
After being delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special is almost here, and we now have our first look courtesy of the trailer from HBO Max.
In addition to reuniting stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, the special will also be the one with all the famous people. BTS, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Kit Harington, David Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Tom Selleck, Justin Bieber, and Reese Witherspoon are just a few of the big-names making guest appearances.
For more on the Friends reunion, which airs May 27 on HBO Max, go find out everything we know about it so far.
