Friends reunion special sets premiere date with BTS, Lady Gaga, more guest stars

Justin Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and more will join the Friends reunion on HBO Max later this month.

The Friends reunion will be there for you very soon.

HBO Max has unveiled the premiere date and a full roster of A-list guest stars set to join the project when it bows on May 27.

friends-cast.jpg 'Friends' stars (clockwise) Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schimmer, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox | Credit: NBC

Directed by Ben Winston and executive produced by original Friends masterminds Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane, the unscripted reunion special filmed on the long-running sitcom's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank.

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things," Kudrow recently told Rob Lowe in a podcast interview. "I pre-shot something for it already so we're definitely doing it because I already shot a little something,"

One of the most popular TV series of all time, Friends debuted in 1994, and garnered massive ratings until its conclusion in 2004.

Friends: The Reunion premieres May 27 on HBO Max. Watch a special preview above.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Run the World star Amber Stevens West is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.