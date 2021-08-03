The actress and her Friends costars model new merch line for charity.

Jennifer Aniston finds a new way to stress that Ross and Rachel were 'SO not on a break'

Jennifer Aniston is spilling some Friends tea for a good cause.

The Morning Show actress has teamed with the rest of the sitcom's cast — including Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry — for a new apparel line from merchandise company Represent that will benefit charitable causes of the stars' choosing.

Aniston modeled pieces from the Cast Collection on Instagram, captioning one photo with a quote referencing an iconic argument her character, Rachel Green, had with Schwimmer's Ross Geller across 10 seasons of the NBC show.

"For the record… we were SO not on a break," she joked while sporting a hat embossed with the memorable line, adding that she'd elected proceeds to go toward funding Americares, a group providing relief to those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The rest of the Friends cast elected to support charities like The Rape Foundation and the EBMRF organization dedicated to fighting Epidermolysis Bullosa.

The Friends Cast Collection is set to debut over the next nine months in three installments. The first launch (highlighting moments from seasons 1-3) is available for one month only at represent.com/friends.

