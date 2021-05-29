Lisa Kudrow reveals why she never watched entire seasons of Friends until now

"When I do watch the episodes, I'm laughing out loud once in every scene because you all make me laugh so hard," she revealed to her former costars during the Friends reunion.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Friends: The Reunion.

In over 25 years, there are still entire seasons of Friends that Lisa Kudrow has not seen, despite starring in the iconic series.

During the Friends reunion special, after playing a "Smelly Cat" duet with Lady Gaga, Kudrow revealed she's only now getting caught up on the show — because her husband Michel Stern is watching it. "Michel and I started watching some of season 4, which I thought I had watched, it's as if I didn't," she said. "He enjoys them more than I do because I'm mortified with myself."

When her other costars laughed at her confession and asked her why, she said she didn't know. But David Schwimmer revealed he's in kind of the same boat as Kudrow because a family member has started binge-watching the show. "Like Lisa, I hadn't seen it really in 17 years," he said. "Until my daughter just started watching it this past year and that kind of sucked me into it."

And Matt LeBlanc felt the same as Kudrow about watching himself onscreen. "It's hard to watch myself but I feel that way about anything I do because I don't believe the acting that I'm doing, because I know it's not true because it was me doing it," he said while the other stars laughed. "It's weird to look at myself, I'm like, 'I don't buy a word of it.' But to watch you guys, I was just so proud to be on the show. Some of the stuff is so great."

Kudrow agreed, adding, "When I do watch the episodes, I'm laughing out loud once in every scene because you all make me laugh so hard." She should include herself in that statement!

The Friends reunion special is now streaming on HBO Max.

