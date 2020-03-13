Friends type TV Show network NBC genre Sitcom Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Joey Tribbiani wasn't a great thinker or, say, a world leader. He didn't read a lot and he couldn't run very fast, but the man could eat… and pick up women.

For 10 seasons on Friends, viewers watched as Joey (Matt LeBlanc) perfected his pick-up skills. And let's be honest, they were pretty good when we first met him. (Just ask Monica.) But as Friends went on, we learned all about Joey's trick when it came to dating, and it all boiled down to three little words: "How you doin'?"

Now, while fans wait for Friends to hit HBO Max after leaving Netflix at the end of December, the only way to hear Joey's catchphrase (and watch the series commercial-free) is to own the series on Digital, Blu-ray or DVD — individual seasons and compilations sets can be purchased here. But if you're just in need of a Joey fix, check out the exclusive supercut of him using his signature pick-up line above.

