Friends reunion special set to finally film for HBO Max

HBO Max's Friends reunion special will be there for you… soon.

HBO Max declined to comment.

Perry previously said that the reunion was being rescheduled to film at "the beginning of March" 2021, though a representative for HBO Max told EW that plans hadn't yet been finalized. The special was first announced in February 2020, and was planned to be available to stream when HBO Max launched in May; however, the pandemic waylaid those plans.

The reunion will bring the cast and the creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, back together on the series' original soundstage to reminisce, share behind-the-scenes footage, and more.

"I haven't seen some of the later episodes, to be honest," Kudrow told EW last May. "And then I don't rewatch them. So it's really fun to talk about things. Someone remembers it one way and someone remembers something else about it altogether.... Jennifer remembers everything and LeBlanc remembers everything. And I remember nothing."

A release date for the Friends reunion special has yet to be announced. The full series is currently streaming on HBO Max.

