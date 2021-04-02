Friends reunion special set to finally film for HBO Max
HBO Max's Friends reunion special will be there for you… soon.
It appears the unscripted special, which has been repeatedly delayed due to the pandemic, is finally set to film the week of April 5. The reunion will bring the beloved sitcom's six main cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — back together on screen for the first time.
HBO Max declined to comment.
Perry previously said that the reunion was being rescheduled to film at "the beginning of March" 2021, though a representative for HBO Max told EW that plans hadn't yet been finalized. The special was first announced in February 2020, and was planned to be available to stream when HBO Max launched in May; however, the pandemic waylaid those plans.
The reunion will bring the cast and the creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, back together on the series' original soundstage to reminisce, share behind-the-scenes footage, and more.
"I haven't seen some of the later episodes, to be honest," Kudrow told EW last May. "And then I don't rewatch them. So it's really fun to talk about things. Someone remembers it one way and someone remembers something else about it altogether.... Jennifer remembers everything and LeBlanc remembers everything. And I remember nothing."
A release date for the Friends reunion special has yet to be announced. The full series is currently streaming on HBO Max.
