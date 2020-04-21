Friends cast wants you to be in the audience at their HBO Max reunion special

Friends type TV Show network NBC genre Sitcom Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Now you can be there for them!

On Tuesday, Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer shared some exciting news via Instagram: When the show's unscripted reunion special comes to HBO Max, you could be there in the audience as their personal guest.

The opportunity comes courtesy of the All In Challenge, which sees celebs from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and more help raise money for America's Food Fund in support of individuals in need. The organization helps Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, No Kid Hungry, and Meals on Wheels. Not only will the winner (and five friends) get to experience the taping of the HBO Max reunion show up close, they'll also get to sip coffee with them at Central Perk and enjoy the Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

The cast of Friends aren't the only ones getting in on the charitable action. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro also announced last week that they are offering up the chance to score a walk-on role in Martin Scorsese's upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as attending the film's eventual premiere. Other big names such as Jamie Foxx, Madonna, Justin Bieber, Matthew McConaughey, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Justin Timberlake, Pink, and more have participated in the All In Challenge, offering once in a lifetime experiences and priceless items.

Donate what you can to AllInChallenge.com to enter. HBO Max launches May 27 — the unscripted Friends reunion special won't be available on that date, but it will eventually join all 236 episodes of the beloved NBC series on the streaming platform.

