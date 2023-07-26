The Friends cast now comes in Fisher-Price toy form — and the special-edition set has plenty of fun Easter eggs
Friends fans, this one is for you: You can now collect pocket-size versions of your favorite Friends characters thanks to a new launch from Fisher-Price.
Folks who own sizable figurine collections, whether it be Funko Pops or dolls, won't want to miss this Fisher-Price Little People drop. Yes, the beloved toy line from your childhood (did anyone else have the yellow bus?) is now offering a collectible set of Little People inspired by Friends, which is made specifically for adults who can't get enough of the show.
Each character in the collection is designed to make you laugh and remember the best moments from the series. The set, which comes with mini versions of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe, is available at Amazon for $30, and you won't want to add this to your wishlist and move on — this particular pick is a special edition.
Buy it! Little People Collector Friends TV Series Special Edition Figure Set, $29.99 at amazon.com
While older versions of Little People dolls were slightly more simplistic, one reviewer was pleased to find that each 2.5-inch-tall collectible has far more charming details. As far as characters go, Joey's is arguably the funniest. He comes layered up in almost everything from Chandler's closet (insert Janice laugh here), which is one of the most hilarious and meme-able moments from the series. The victim of the clothes-stealing escapade is wearing his work uniform — he's a transponster, according to Rachel — and holding his precious pet duck.
Rachel's doll features her iconic haircut and highlights, and she comes wearing her standard uniform from her couple of years of working at Central Perk. Monica is clad in chef's whites, nodding to her ambitious career path and penchant for food, while her brother Ross isn't quite so pristine. His Little People figure shows the moments after he tries to use a baby powder and lotion hack from Joey to make wearing leather pants a little more bearable.
In her yellow dress that was… erm, accessorized with a giant Christmas bow, is the one and only Phoebe Buffay. After a snacking incident with hummus takes place (just asking for a friend, what gets hummus stains out?), the memorable scene outfit is memorialized through her Little People figurine's dress.
The box the dolls come in is perfect for displaying too, as it has all of the pals shown together at Monica's apartment and by the iconic fountain on the back. Both depictions are filled with Easter eggs and symbols from throughout the series, just like the figures, including pizza boxes hinting at Joey's affinity for the New York staple and Rachel's red umbrella from the opening credits.
The set of six won't be here forever — don't miss growing your stash of Friends memorabilia now.
