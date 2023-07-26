The Friends cast now comes in Fisher-Price toy form — and the special-edition set has plenty of fun Easter eggs

While older versions of Little People dolls were slightly more simplistic, one reviewer was pleased to find that each 2.5-inch-tall collectible has far more charming details. As far as characters go, Joey's is arguably the funniest. He comes layered up in almost everything from Chandler's closet (insert Janice laugh here), which is one of the most hilarious and meme-able moments from the series. The victim of the clothes-stealing escapade is wearing his work uniform — he's a transponster, according to Rachel — and holding his precious pet duck.