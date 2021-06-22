Warner Bros. Studio Tour expands its Friends experience with new sets

See EW's exclusive photos from the updated experience, including a rebuilt set of Monica's apartment.

Following the Friends reunion, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is upgrading its fan experience.

When the tour reopens on Saturday, Friends fans will enjoy an expanded Central Perk, complete with a New York deli-inspired menu including corn beef melts, pizza wedges, fries, and more, not to mention the most important item: Central Perk coffee. Dessert offerings will include Rachel's Thanksgiving trifle - without the meat - cheesecake, and more.

Additionally, the tour has recreated sets inspired by Joey and Chandler's apartment and Monica's apartment, where you can dine at Monica's kitchen table or even on her sofa. (No crumbs allowed!)

The tour is also adding new Friends merchandise, from a collection of kitchen and dining ware to coffee mugs and other collectibles.

Get an exclusive look at the expanded experience below:

Warner Bros. tour expands Central Perk from Friends The 'Friends' experience at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. | Credit: Warner Bros.

