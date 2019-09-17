25 years of Friends
It’s been a quarter-century since the beloved sitcom Friends debuted on NBC, and EW has been there every step of the way. Click through to see all our covers with the most famous friend group of all time.
Dec. 15, 1995
Jennifer Aniston was the first Friend to grace the cover of EW, three months after the show’s premiere. And of course she sported the Rachel.
Jan. 24, 1997
Matthew Perry was next, taking his turn during season 3 of the hit show. The cover hit newsstands shortly after “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister.”
June 4, 1999
EW got the gang together for the first time to honor the wrap-up of season 5 — when Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Aniston) accidentally got married in Vegas.
May 26, 2000
The show’s outlandish success — and the cast’s big paydays — was the topic of conversation for this season 6 finale cover. Little did we know what kind of paychecks were in store for Friends down the line.
Fall 2001
By 2001 the show was such a sensation that it warranted its very own special-edition cover — complete with an ode to Ugly Naked Guy.
March 5, 2004
As the series was nearing its end, we asked if the Friends cast would ever do a reunion — 15 years later and we’re still wondering.