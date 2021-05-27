Friends producer details the scrapped Disney World-set episode too 'risqué' for the Mouse House

The Friends reunion on HBO Max brought up all sorts of stories from the making of the beloved '90s sitcom, but an additional tidbit about a Disney World-set episode that was too "risqué" for the Walt Disney Company has also come to light.

Kevin S. Bright, one of the original executive producers on Friends, made the interview rounds with Australia's Tim & Jess show this week when he detailed a Joey-centric concept that never made it to air.

"We were very close to doing Friends in Disney World," Bright said. "Originally Disney World approached up. [Former Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO] Michael Eisner called me and said, 'We'd really like to do a shoot on location in the park.'"

Bright acknowledged that the show felt "kind of risqué for Disney stuff," but he was assured it wouldn't be a problem and to "do whatever you want." Well, the concept the producers and writers came up with didn't end up flying with the Mouse House.

Friends Matt LeBlanc; Cinderella Matt LeBlanc's Joey almost got a Disney World-set 'Friends' episode. | Credit: Jon Ragel/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Disney

"Joey [Matt LeBlanc's character] gets a summer job as a giant… he's basically a giant lightbulb in the electrical parade," Bright remembered. The EP went on to explain, 'The cast goes down there to see him. And before they get there, Joey has a date with the girl in the Disney parade that plays Cinderella. They go back to his place, they have sex, and she realizes it's midnight. She's got to get that costume back or they're gonna dock pay from her. So, she's in a hurry, she gathers up her clothing, Joey doesn't even know her name."

In a play on Cinderella's glass slipper, Bright said the woman would've left behind her bra as Joey's only clue as to the identity of his hookup.

"That was the story we pitched to Disney, and that's where the story ended," Bright said.

LeBlanc reunited with his Friends costars Jennifer Anniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer for Friends: The Reunion, the show's big special, which dropped on HBO Max this week and drummed up even more behind-the-scenes stories.