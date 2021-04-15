Friends star Courteney Cox shows why she's a total Monica IRL

Friends Streaming Options

It takes one to know one.

Courteney Cox may have just taken part in HBO Max's unscripted Friends reunion, but on Thursday the actress revealed that no matter how much time passes, she'll always have a deep — and super-organized — connection to her character on the beloved sitcom, Monica Geller.

"Tell me you're a Monica without telling me you're a Monica," Cox says in her latest Instagram video post, calling on Friends fans to show just how they can relate to the clean queen. As viewers will no doubt recall, Monica had a passion for having things done the right way, from putting marker caps back on properly to folding the toilet paper just so.

"I'll go first," Cox says before cutting to a reveal of the contents of one of her kitchen drawers. Opening it up (soundtracked to Outkast's "So Fresh, So Clean"), she reveals that her cheese slicer, cake cutter, melon baller, corkscrew, and a host of other kitchen utensils — all of which are matching silver — have cutout slots in the tray they fit into.

In another drawer, she shows off her spices. They're in uniform containers and individually labeled (with a label maker). And then there's Cox's Monica-worthy pantry, showing her pasta, crackers, and tea bags in their own jars, with branded condiments on separate shelves.

"I know," Cox says with a shrug at the end of the video after revealing her pristine kitchen. "Am I the only one?" she asks in the caption, adding tags for #Monica and #Friends.

"Hahahahhaha," commented comedian and actress Whitney Cummings. Oscar winner Diane Keaton chimed in with heart emojis. Hocus Pocus star Kathy Najimy said, "I'm the opposite of a Monica… I'm the lady who owns the thrift store in 'The One with the vintage stuff.'"

Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland shared her love of Cox's kitchen perfection, writing, "I had an orgasm when that drawer opened," and adding a drooling-face emoji. Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer posted, "If you could come organize my kitchen and life that would be awesome."

Cox and her Friends family wrapped taping of the reunion special April 11, though HBO Max has yet to announce a premiere date. Maybe they should get Monica to organize that.

