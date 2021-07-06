Friends stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow reunite for 4th of July celebration

The former costars spent the holiday hanging out and Laura Dern made an appearance too.

Celebrating the Fourth with Friends is the only way to go.

On Tuesday, Courteney Cox posted a photo on Instagram with her former Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow with the caption, "Happy 4th xoxo." The party didn't stop with the former costars: Laura Dern (Little Women, Marriage Story) made an appearance too. No further details on how they spent the day, but we hope Aniston didn't make a trifle.

Plenty of other celebrities seemed to be enjoying the mini reunion too, with Natasha Bedingfield commenting, "Love you guys"; Michelle Pfeiffer writing, "Happy 4th"; and Jessica Capshaw adding "Gorgeous!!!"

Since HBO Max reunited the cast of the beloved NBC sitcom back in May, the cast has been reveling in their rekindled connection. In early June, David Schwimmer (who played Ross Geller on the series) shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram, titled "Reunion Snaps: Part Two." Aniston followed up by reposting a couple of Schwimmer's shots on her own Instagram story. Cox was also recently joined on her Instagram by Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, and Brandi Carlile for a rendition of "Tiny Dancer" dedicated to Kudrow, whose character Phoebe Buffay sang her own quirky version of the song on the show. She later shared a reaction video too.

