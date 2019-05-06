14 times the cast of Friends has reunited since the finale

In a live interview, Jimmy Kimmel asked Jennifer Aniston to humor him in a huge way. He sprung a live reading of his self-written fanfiction script on set. “This is an exact replica of the kitchen in the show,” bragged Kimmel, “I actually spent $80,000 making it to the T. Every detail is correct.” He cast himself as Ross and Aniston as Rachel to discuss the caliber of his love-making. One-by-one, Phoebe and Monica nonchalantly entered through the apartment door wielding their own scripts, but fed-up with the premise, the women rolled their eyes and exited together.