14 times the cast of Friends has reunited since the finale

February 2013: Chandler and Monica's second first date?
Matthew Perry shared this behind-the-scenes pic of him and his former onscreen wife Courteney Cox hanging out while filming an episode of Perry’s own comedy series Go On, in which the two go on (another) date that goes horribly wrong — grand theft auto style.
May 2013: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
In preparation for her Ellen interview, Jennifer Aniston makes a surprise house call on Matthew Perry at 8 a.m. where she is welcomed with less-than open arms. And for good reason — Perry was not only hiding “lover” Courteney Cox in his home, but Lisa Kudrow and Ellen DeGeneres herself, who are seen trying to sneakily exit out the front door behind Perry.
July 2013: CNN
Matthew Perry guest hosts the show for the day with former costar Lisa Kudrow, who gets into some more serious talks about Friends. Both agree that they were not quite done with the series yet — they would both get in a time machine and continue the show from 2004. Kudrow also admits that at times, it can be hard to rewatch the show that held their lives for a decade.
July 2014: Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles
The three lovely leading ladies of Friends put their real-life friendship (20 years later) on display with a night out in Los Angeles. The trio hit the town for a drawn-out dinner to celebrate Courteney Cox’s engagement to Snow Patrol rock star Johnny McDaid. (The two ended their engagement but are still together.) In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in September 2014, Cox revealed the proposal happened at a dinner hosted by Jennifer Aniston!
July 2014: Red Carpet at the CBS/Showtime TCA event
Literally the next day, Lisa Kudrow ran into both Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry on the Red Carpet at the CBS/Showtime TCA event. The sharp-dressed group exchanged laughs like old times and LeBlanc revealed in an interview that he had FaceTimed the pair at dinner the night before.
August, 2014: Jimmy Kimmel Live!
In a live interview, Jimmy Kimmel asked Jennifer Aniston to humor him in a huge way. He sprung a live reading of his self-written fanfiction script on set. “This is an exact replica of the kitchen in the show,” bragged Kimmel, “I actually spent $80,000 making it to the T. Every detail is correct.” He cast himself as Ross and Aniston as Rachel to discuss the caliber of his love-making. One-by-one, Phoebe and Monica nonchalantly entered through the apartment door wielding their own scripts, but fed-up with the premise, the women rolled their eyes and exited together.
November 2014: Jimmy Kimmel!
In a jaw-dropping show segment of “Celebrity Curse Off,” Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston engaged in a rapid exchanging of curse words (bleeped out for the viewers at home, of course). Kudrow credited her teenage son with her extensive knowledge of creative cusses.
April 2015: Just Before I Go movie premiere
Jennifer Aniston came out to the premiere of Courteney Cox’s feature directorial debut and embraced her friend, applauding her for her milestone achievement.
June 2015: The Phoenix House's 12th Annual Triumph for Teens Awards Gala
Lisa Kudrow accompanied Matthew Perry to the Phoenix House’s event at the Montage Beverly Hills that celebrated the organization’s work with young people overcoming addiction. She presented him with the 2015 Phoenix Rising Award, preceding the award with touching words: “Facing addiction and fighting for sobriety is a very personal battle, one that Matthew fought without the luxury of a moment’s privacy. Yet he faced the reality of his situation with his characteristic resilience, stamina, and grace.”
August 2015: Jennifer Aniston’s wedding
Although there’s not public photographic evidence, Courteney Cox was Jennifer Aniston’s real-life maid of honor at her wedding to Justin Theroux! The two, who announced their separation in Feb. 2018, were married in the backyard of their Bel Air mansion, and Cox was said to be the last guest to leave the celebration.
February 2016: NBC’s Must-See TV
Although Matthew Perry was unable to attend, absent while on a stint in London for his play The End of Longing, the rest of the Friends cast reunited for NBC’s Must-See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows, to honor the legendary director of their sitcom (and many more), for directing his 1,000th episode of television.
February 2018: Jennifer Aniston's 49th Birthday
A year older, but still just as flawless as her first day on screen! To celebrate Jen’s special day, Courteney Cox hosted an intimate, private gathering at her Malibu home for her longtime best friend.
April 2018: Chanel and the Natural Resources Defense Council's "Our Majestic Oceans" benefit in Malibu
The best-friend duo arrived in coordinated ensembles to the exclusive benefit dinner to recognize the Natural Resources Defense Council’s wildlife and ocean protection initiatives over the years. Ron Meyer, the vice chairman of NBCUniversal, hosted the event, complete with a view of the Pacific Ocean from his Malibu estate.
April 2019: Instagram
Courteney Cox gave a sweet shoutout to Lisa Kudrow via her Insta after a Saturday night hangout.