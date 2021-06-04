The Friends cast had a pre-reunion on Zoom, and one of them used Matt LeBlanc as their background

Zooms have done a PIVOT and are cool again, thanks to the Friends cast.

Before they met up to in person to share stories, laughs, and tears for the HBO Max Friends reunion, the cast got together virtually using the app that took off during the pandemic.

David Schwimmer (who has kind of been holding out on us on social, reunion-wise) dropped a carousel of photos Friday of reunion prep, archival snaps, and candid shots from the recent special on his Instagram page. And the very first shot, which Schwimmer captioned, "Cast zoom, planning the reunion," featured the gang linked up online.

Lisa Kudrow looked like she was in her office, Matthew Perry seemed to be in front of a fireplace, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston were together, and Matt LeBlanc appeared twice — the live version of him at the bottom, and in a still photo as Schwimmer's background setting top right.

After a shot of the show's creators, Schwimmer shared a selfie showing what it was like at a recent photo shoot with Mark Seliger, with everyone who wasn't cast in masks, face shields, hospital gowns, or a combination of all three.

He then got us all with a little something in our eye, showing a "cast huddle" from shooting the series finale in 2004, as the super-six cuddled up before filming the show's swan song — followed immediately by a repeat shot of them all doing the same thing in 2021.

Schwimmer added one more snap showing him with the series' longtime director James Burrows. "And me with a LOT of makeup," he captioned the photo. Burrows was the reason the cast previously reunited in 2016 (sans Perry, who appeared via recorded video because he was in the U.K. rehearsing for a play) on a large red couch, as NBC aired a tribute to the director of Friends, Cheers, Taxi, and Will & Grace.

