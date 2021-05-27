Friends cast reveal during reunion where their characters are now

Here's what Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey are up to now.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Friends: The Reunion.

For the Friends characters, the question isn't "How you doin'?" but rather "What are you up to nowadays?"

While most of HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion (now streaming) was dedicated to looking back on the 10-year run of the beloved NBC sitcom, the special ended with some forward-looking predictions. Namely, what the core six are doing now.

Jennifer Aniston suggested that her character, Rachel, and on-again, off-again, off-the-plane love, Ross, were married, to which costar David Schwimmer assented, "Sure."

"Let's say we get married," she continued. "We end up getting married and we had some kids, and you still are playing with bones." Of course, Ross is still a paleontologist; we'd expect nothing less.

Meanwhile, Courteney Cox envisioned Monica channeling her type-A personality into parenting. "I think Monica is still really competitive," she mused. "Her kids are probably not even in, they're probably graduated, but she still is in charge of the bake sale at elementary school, she's just got to keep things going, PTA." And then, she added, as Matthew Perry, who played her husband Chandler Bing, waved his hand in the background, "And you are making me laugh every day."

Lisa Kudrow imagined a similar portrait of domestic bliss for Phoebe and Mike (Paul Rudd). "Phoebe's married to Mike," she said. "They're probably in Connecticut; they had kids and I think she was the advocate for her kids who were a little different and all the other kids who were a little different, creating the arts program and all that." We hope she taught them all the lyrics to "Smelly Cat."

As for Joey, who actually did get his own short-lived spin-off, he's still in California chasing his first love, food. "I think he probably opened a sandwich shop in Venice Beach," Matt LeBlanc joked.

The cast elaborated on these theories in a PEOPLE cover story about the reunion. Aniston imagined that Rachel had started her own clothing line by now, while Schwimmer suggested Ross lost a lot of money investing in Joey's sandwich shop. Perry added that Chandler Bing would be "a wonderful father and a wonderful comedy writer."

But while the cast is happy to surmise what their characters are up to today, they're firmly against any sort of reboot. Simply because the show ended on such a high note for everyone.

"I once heard [creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane] say that they ended the show very nicely," mused Kudrow. "Everyone's lives are very nice, and they would have to unravel all those good things in order for there to be stories…I don't want anyone's happy ending unraveled."

Friends: The Reunion is now available on HBO Max.

