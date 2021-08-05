The 2021 Friends advent calendar is already here — and on sale at Amazon
It's "The One Where You Should Start Holiday Shopping Very Early."
When Insight Editions launched Friends: The Official Advent Calendar book for the first time last year, it quickly became a best-seller that Friends fans scrambled to grab. The advent calendar — filled with keepsakes, paper ornaments, and booklets — became the go-to gift for the Friends-obsessed, and quickly sold out before the holidays. That's why it's a good idea to shop this year's edition early: The 2021 version just opened for preorders at Amazon, where it's currently on sale.
The sequel to the 2020 Friends advent calendar "features 25 days of new and improved surprises," according to its description, and includes mini books and recipe cards. Preordering now guarantees you'll get the lowest price for the advent calendar before it ships out on Oct. 5.
The new advent calendar joins other Insight Edition collectibles from Friends that fans can buy, including Friends: The Official Cookbook and the upcoming Friends: The Official Central Perk Cookbook. Those aren't the only pieces of recently released Friends merch, though — merchandise company Represent has created a new apparel line and enlisted the whole gang to model. Profits from Represent's collection will benefit the Friends cast's charities of their choice.
Since the 2021 Friends: The Official Advent Calendar is already a best-seller at Amazon, there's no guarantee if it'll remain in stock by the time when the holidays are actually upon us. Shop it at Amazon now to guarantee your copy.
Related content:
- The 2021 Friends advent calendar is already here — and on sale at Amazon
- The new Star Wars Tamagotchis are serving up major nostalgia
- Hasbro unveils new figurines for Marvel's What If…?, including Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Star-Lord
- Walmart has incredible deals on laptops and tablets perfect for both work and play