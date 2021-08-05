The 2021 Friends advent calendar is already here — and on sale at Amazon

When Insight Editions launched Friends: The Official Advent Calendar book for the first time last year, it quickly became a best-seller that Friends fans scrambled to grab. The advent calendar — filled with keepsakes, paper ornaments, and booklets — became the go-to gift for the Friends-obsessed, and quickly sold out before the holidays. That's why it's a good idea to shop this year's edition early: The 2021 version just opened for preorders at Amazon, where it's currently on sale.