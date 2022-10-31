Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake in the works at Peacock

Beware: Camp Crystal Lake will be operational once again.

Just in time for Halloween, Peacock has announced that a Friday the 13th prequel series, Crystal Lake, is in the works from Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, Star Trek: Discovery) and A24, the studio behind recent buzzy horror films X and Pearl.

Plot details are under wraps for now, but Fuller will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, and Rob Barsamian will also executive produce.

The first filmed debuted in 1980 and starred Kevin Bacon, Adrienne King, Harry Crosby, Jeannine Taylor, and Mark Nelson as camp counselors who reopen a summer camp stalked by a mysterious killer. It spawned a franchise and introduced the world to Jason Voorhees, who would emerge in the sequels as a hockey-masked slasher who terrorizes unassuming camp dwellers.

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives 'Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives' | Credit: Everett Collection

News of the series comes after a years-long copyright dispute between the original film's director and producer Sean S. Cunningham and Miller, who wrote the screenplay for the original 1980 film. Last September, Miller won the legal battle after a judge ruled he was an independent contractor when he wrote the screenplay and was entitled to authorship rights. That said, don't expect to see any of the iconography born from the franchise's sequels, such as Jason's hockey mask, as Miller's win only gives him the rights to his original screenplay.

"Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake," Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "We can't wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I've had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise."

Fuller added in his own statement, "I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since. When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I'm thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It's a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.