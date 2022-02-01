Connie Britton reunites with Friday Night Lights showrunner for new series Dear Edward
Connie Britton's next project will reunite her with Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims.
Apple TV+ has ordered Dear Edward, a 10-episode drama from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Katims. Based on Ann Napolitano's bestselling novel of the same name, Dear Edward follows 12-year-old Edward Adler (Colin O'Brien), who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. Edward, along with an ensemble of other characters affected by the tragedy, then works to make sense of life after the crash.
That ensemble features Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black) and, of course, Britton, who last worked with Katims on FNL. Katims is also responsible for Parenthood, and more recently, Amazon Prime's As We See It.
Dear Edward is the first series to come from Katims' overall deal with Apple TV+.
