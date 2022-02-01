Connie Britton reunites with Friday Night Lights showrunner for new series Dear Edward

Apple TV+ has ordered Dear Edward, a 10-episode drama from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Katims. Based on Ann Napolitano's bestselling novel of the same name, Dear Edward follows 12-year-old Edward Adler (Colin O'Brien), who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. Edward, along with an ensemble of other characters affected by the tragedy, then works to make sense of life after the crash.