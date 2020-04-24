Watch Friday Night Lights cast reunite to watch pilot episode together

Friday Night Lights type TV Show network NBC

Clear eyes, full hearts, can't Zoom?

As part of Global Citizen's "Together At Home" series, which raises money for the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic, a handful of cast members from Friday Night Lights staged a virtual reunion to re-watch the series' pilot together and answer fan questions. (That is, once they figured out how this Zoom thing works.)

Friday Night Lights premiered in 2006 and took viewers inside the small town of Dillon, Texas, where family and football are everything. Some of Dillon's finest — Adrianne Palicki (Tyra Collette), Scott Porter (Jason Street), Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins), Aimee Teegarden (Julie Taylor), Gaius Charles (Smash Williams), and Brad Leland (Buddy Garrity) — reunited to share stories of what it was like to make the show, how they kept busy off-set, and what they loved about filming in Austin, Texas.

To hear about days spent hanging out on the lake, drinking margaritas, and playing flag football against the hyper-competitive Taylor Kitsch, watch the video in full above.

