Original Fresh Prince star Tatyana Ali joins Peacock's Bel-Air for season 2
Tatyana Ali knows a thing or two about Bel-Air, having played Ashley Banks on all six seasons of the original version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Now she's coming back to town.
Peacock announced on Thursday that Ali is joining season 2 of the reboot series Bel-Air in a recurring guest-star role.
Though Ashley Banks is portrayed by Akira Akbar in Bel-Air, Ali's new role will still have a connection to her original character. Ali will play Mrs. Hughes, an English literature teacher at Bel-Air middle school who "sees something special in Ashley, often giving her books from her personal collection."
Mrs. Hughes makes a brief appearance in the new trailer for Bel-Air season 2 below, telling Ashley to "never ever let anyone try to change you."
In a statement, Bel-Air showrunner Carla Banks Waddles laid out her vision for season 2.
"In season 2, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series," Waddles said. "Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on, like what it truly means to be a family even when it's challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family? How do you find your own way, your individualism within a family? We'll also explore Will's character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water. He's now struggling to find a balance of maintaining his independence and his West Philly identity while also being open to new opportunities for himself in Bel-Air."
Bel-Air season 2 premieres Feb. 23 on Peacock, with new episodes streaming on Thursdays.
