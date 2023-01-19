"In season 2, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series," Waddles said. "Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on, like what it truly means to be a family even when it's challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family? How do you find your own way, your individualism within a family? We'll also explore Will's character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water. He's now struggling to find a balance of maintaining his independence and his West Philly identity while also being open to new opportunities for himself in Bel-Air."