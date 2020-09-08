The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air type TV Show network NBC genre Sitcom Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Yo, homes, to Peacock!

A month after plans were revealed to turn The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air into a gritty drama reboot, Bel-Air has landed a two-season order at NBCUniversal's new streaming service.

The original Fresh Prince, Will Smith, who serves as an executive producer on the series, announced the news in a conversation with showrunner Chris Collins (The Wire) and director-writer Morgan Cooper, whose 2019 viral video inspired the new iteration of Will's story.

Here's the description of the new show: "Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show."

In other Fresh Prince news, the original cast, including Smith, is set to reunite for a 30th anniversary special on HBO Max, the home of the NBC sitcom's six seasons.

