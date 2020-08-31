The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air 30th anniversary reunion special coming to HBO Max

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air type TV Show network NBC genre Sitcom Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Now, this is a story all about how The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is getting a 30th anniversary reunion special on HBO Max.

On Monday, Fresh Prince fans' lives got flipped-turned upside down when it was announced that cast members are reuniting for the unscripted special that will air sometime around Thanksgiving. So we'd like to take a minute, just sit right there, and we'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel Air everything you need to know about this reunion.

The entire Banks family is getting back together for the special, including stars Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, and Daphne Maxwell Reid, as well as the recurring DJ Jazzy Jeff for "a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and special surprise guests, in honor of the series that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes," according to the official description.

Developed by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's media company Westbrook Media, the special will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic series by looking back at the show and the cultural impact it's had since its debut. It is currently set to film Sept. 10, on the actual 30th anniversary of the series in 1990, and will be directed by Marcus Raboy and executive produced by showrunner Rikki Hughes, Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, and Brad Haugen.

This isn't the first time the stars have reunited to get nostalgic about the series. The cast recently came together on Will's Snapchat series Will From Home back in April. The two-part episode featured appearances from Ribeiro, Ali, Parsons, Reid, Marcell, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, and paid tribute to late actor James Avery, who starred as Phillip Banks and passed away at the age of 68 from complications due to open heart surgery in 2014. And earlier this month it was announced that Will is currently in development on a Fresh Prince reboot series based on Morgan Cooper's 2019 viral video that put a dark spin on the comedy. The new series hasn't yet found a home but Westbrook Studios and Universal TV are currently in the process of shopping it to many of the big-time streamers.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air 30th anniversary reunion special will launch exclusively on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. For now, fans can stream the entire series on HBO Max. Say it with us now: "Yo, homes, to Bel-Air!"

