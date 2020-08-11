Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to be flipped-turned upside down for drama series reboot

Now this is a story all about how The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is being rebooted.

Almost exactly 30 years after the debut of his star-making sitcom, Will Smith is looking to once again make a trip to Bel-Air — albeit with a dramatic twist. The Oscar-nominated actor, who made his acting debut with Fresh Prince, is developing a reboot series based on Morgan Cooper's 2019 viral video that put a dark spin on the comedy.

The new series hasn't yet found a home but Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal TV are currently in the process of shopping it to many of the big-time streamers (all six seasons of the original are currently on HBO Max).

Smith will serve as an executive producer alongside Fresh Prince creators Andy and Susan Borowitz and producers Quincy Jones and Benny Medina. Cooper is set to be an EP, writer, and director, while Sons of Anarchy vet Chris Collins will be the showrunner.

No word if Alfonso Ribeiro will be brought on as a dance consultant.

